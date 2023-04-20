Nintendo published on its official site a schedule with several maintenance tasks that will be carried out this week, so take a look at the list that we share below so that you are not going to have a bad time trying to connect to a game that is in progress. maintenance works and above all, that you are not going to lose any file.

Thursday April 20th at 10:30 pm until the 1 am Mexico City time, maintenance will be given to the network service, which may not be available within these hours.

That same day but from 10:30 pm and until 11:30 p.m. data storage in the cloud Nintendo Switch Online it will not work.

User transfer, network service, data transfer and cloud data storage for users of Nintendo Switch Onlinethey will not be available on Monday april 24 of the 12:00 am until 2:00 a.m Mexico City time.

The company also reminded users to have a little tolerance if the published schedules are not followed exactly, since there can always be problems when updating information on server operations at night, during holiday periods.

Via: Nintendo