We are in a time in which video game sales are rising significantly, and that is because companies come out with offers to attract customers, whether in terms of individual video games, content such as DLC and even online services. Nintendo has precisely entered the framework of the equation, as it has mentioned to its fans that it will give something very special but only for a limited time.

As mentioned in an official post, the Japanese company will be granting 20% ​​of the gold points to users who pay for a one-year membership. Nintendo Switch Onlineeither in the conventional subscription that allows you to play certain classic consoles and online experiences such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. That also goes for the expansion pack, which provides greater benefits such as the emulator of N64, GBA and some DLC from the company’s big games.

Here the publication:

Special offer for a limited time! Earn 20% in gold points when you purchase or renew a 12-month subscription to #NintendoSwitchOnline o Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The offer ends on December 7 at 01:59 am (CDMX time). ➡️:… pic.twitter.com/gemcm4s123 — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) November 21, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this offer will not last forever, so players can already make the payment from now on, and the closing will be until December 7th, basically having two weeks for this to be finished. So, those who are in the renewal season will be able to have more coins than usual, something that will surely please those who are used to using their console for many hours.

For those who do not know what gold points are for, they can be used in video games, since they are money that the player accumulates with their physical or digital purchases, and of course, they are only usable in nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It is definitely time to renew the membership, in the end it is worth it because it is not so expensive compared to the competition. Of course, updating classic games is not as frequent as one would like to have.