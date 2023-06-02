One thing that is clear is that with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthe strong throws of Nintendo in 2023 they’re basically done, this taking away Pikmin 4 from the equation. However, it seems that the company still has secrets up its sleeve, and just a few hours ago they revealed out of the blue a game that nobody expected.

Through their social networks they made known Everybody 1-2-Switch!title that will be a sequel to the one that appeared during the first months of life of the hybrid console of Nintendo. The same that aims to make the most of the functions of the device, this in terms of using the portable part, as well as the HD vibration of the Joy-con.

This time something unexpected happened, since it was not revealed with a trailer or something similar, there is only a teaser image in which we see the title and the release date is also confirmed, which is closer than expected. It will be neither more nor less than the next June 30th when users can explore more mini games that take advantage of the controls.

This is the description it gives you Nintendo in your page:

Put a fun twist on your next gathering with the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game. Use Joy-Con controls or smart devices for team battles that are easy to set up and contain a little bit of everything, including balloons, UFOs and more! Guests at your next party will be able to move around and show off their teamwork skills in this multiplayer party.

For now, only the digital version that can already be pre-purchased is confirmed.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: The truth is that I thought that Nintendo would no longer bet on giving more experiences of this type, since the first game was quite ephemeral. Although it is very strange that they release like this at the last stage of the device.