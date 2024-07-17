Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club, as the title suggests, is a chapter in the Famicom Detective Club series, consisting of various investigative adventures that have their roots in the tradition of the old NES.

In the last few days, a first teaser of this mysterious Emio had appeared, which seemed to be a horror game exclusive to Nintendo Switch and had immediately attracted the attention of many, so much so as to unleash various art attacks and launch theories on the possibility that it could be a survival horror by Bloober Team, but the reality turns out to be quite different.

After the first teaser that immediately attracted the attention of the gaming community, the real one finally arrives today presentation Of Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club announced by Nintendo as new Nintendo Switch exclusive connected to the detective adventure series.

A chat with the author

In this case we are dealing with a new unpublished chapter, with exit date already set for August 29, 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

We can learn more about the game in question by watching the presentation video above, but several pieces of information also came from the official press release.

In the game we take on the role of a private detective assistant from the Utsugi Detective Agency, intent on helping the police solve a complex and disturbing murder case. In Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club, a student was found gruesomely dead, his head covered in a paper bag with a disturbing smiling face drawn on it.

This detail links the case to a series of unsolved murders that occurred 18 years earlier, which gave rise to a real urban legend about Emio (the man who smiles): a killer who is said to give his victims “an eternal smile”.

Series producer Yoshio Sakamoto explains more about the story behind this new entry in the video above, but it won’t be long before we see the final version of the game, as it’s set for release next month.

This is, moreover, the first new story for the Famicom Detective Club series in 35 years, and follows the first and second installments in the series previously released and more recently remade for the Nintendo Switch: Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind.