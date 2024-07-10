Nintendo is no stranger to sharing information without warning. However, today it seems they’ve reached a new level in how cryptic they can be with their trailers. In the early hours of the morning, The Japanese company shared a trailer known simply as Emio, which appears to be a new horror game.

On its social networks, Nintendo shared the first look at Emius. This is a 15 second trailer where we can see a figure with a paper mask. The trailer is filmed in a similar way to a horror movie. Unfortunately, there is no further information about it. The release date of this project, its nature or any other details are unknown, beyond the fact that this title is named after Emius.

Now, on July 8th, Bloober Teamfamous for their horror games and who are working on the remake of Silent Hill 2shared a statement in which they revealed Project M, a low-budget title, which is the result of a collaboration with Nintendo. This is what they had to say about it:

“Project M, although its budget is significantly smaller than the games we are working on at Bloober Team, is extremely important due to our long-term plans. In addition, we are working on it in cooperation with the best game creators in the world for Nintendo platforms, so we cannot afford to create just one decent game.”

At the moment, there is nothing that directly links Project M with Emiusbut There is a possibility that these two projects are the same. Unfortunately, there is no further information at the moment, and it is unknown when Nintendo plans to share more details about this mysterious title. The only thing that is clear is that we will have in our hands something extremely rare, a game for adults by the Big N. In related topics, the president of Nintendo talks about long development cycles. Likewise, GameCube games could be coming to Switch Online.

Author’s Note:

Emius is positioned to be an extremely interesting project. An adult game from Nintendo isn’t something you kiss every day, and this revelation has created a lot of expectations. If Bloober Team is in charge of this project, it remains to be seen how they will do it.

Via: Nintendo