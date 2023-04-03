Nintendo of Europe has announced the forthcoming launch of a series of discounts dedicated to Super Mario seriesto celebrate the arrival of Super Mario Bros. The film in theaters worldwide this week, with a first round of discounts starting April 5, 2023.

There is still no precise information on which games will be on sale at what pricesbut the preview image of the initiative can already provide some clues about the protagonists of these sales.

At least for the first part, we can expect i games visible in the image are the protagonists, namely:

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

At this point we are also waiting to know the prices at which the games in question will be offered: the first round of discounts will start on April 5, 2023with the initiative that will go on until April 20, probably with several mandates in succession.

Although Mario Day has just taken place, Nintendo evidently wanted to wait for the arrival of Super Mario Bros. The Movie to kick off the discounts dedicated to the series. We remind you that the film will be in cinemas this week, just Wednesday 5 April 2023.