Collaborations are part of everyday life for many companies. In this way, it was recently announced that Nintendo and Capri Sun, the famous company dedicated to creating drinks for children, have teamed up to give away hundreds of games and consoles to all the lucky ones.

Through a new statement, a collaboration between Nintendo and Capri Sun has been confirmed. This goes beyond simply seeing images of famous games on fruit drink boxes, but all consumers will have the opportunity to win one of the 500 Switch OLED that they will be giving awayas well as codes to download digitally Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pikmin 4 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Each game is tied to a different flavor. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe corresponds to the fruit punch flavor, Animal Crossing: New Horizons goes hand in hand with the Pacific Cooler, and Pikmin 4 It is related to strawberry and kiwi. Each drink includes a QR code that will take you to the page where you need to enter for one of the games and Switch OLED they are giving away.

This collaboration is already underway, and will end on March 31, 2024. Unfortunately, At the moment it has only been confirmed that this union is available in the United States. On related topics, 50% of physical games last year were from Nintendo. Similarly, hacker talks about the harsh sentence.

Editor's Note:

It would be great if these types of promotions reached our region, except that instead of Capri Sun, it would be Boing, or a more traditional drink, that would be very interesting. Well, at least all those who travel to the United States in the next few days will be able to participate.

Via: Nintendo Life