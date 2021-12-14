The year is almost over, but Nintendo has decided to offer fans one last live stream. It won’t be a full Nintendo Direct with AAA announcements, but sometimes it’s nice to know something about even the smallest titles. Indie games are usually a welcome break from Nintendo’s standard lineup and are typically much cheaper too.

Just in these minutes Nintendo has announced a new one Indie Game Showcase to be held just tomorrow December 15th at 18:00. Tomorrow’s Indie World Showcase will last around 20 minutes and will focus on upcoming indie games on the Nintendo Switch. To follow the live stream, all you have to do is tune in to the Nintendo YouTube channel.

What can we expect from this broadcast? These events are usually filled with all kinds of creative projects from small developers, many of which are new games so we are likely to see something new as well.

A new #IndieWorld will air at 18:00 on 15/12! Tune in to find out about 20 minutes of new information on upcoming indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. Watch the live here tomorrow: https://t.co/H45YK3BMhX pic.twitter.com/IB28QmMdF0 – Nintendo Italy (@NintendoItalia) December 14, 2021

We at Eurogamer will follow the direct so stay tuned with us for all the news.