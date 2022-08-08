The title, exclusive to Nintendo Switch, is scheduled for release on September 9.

The Inklings they are preparing for some colossal showdowns. Nintendo has already revealed some details of Splatoon 3 that will excite any fan of this chaotic franchise, such as new weapons and scenarios aimed at multiplayer. However, there is still much to tell, and that is why the Big N has just announced a Direct focused on these painting battles.

The Splatoon 3 Direct will air on August 10 at 3:00 p.m.In this way, Nintendo invites us to follow its broadcast to learn more about Splatoon 3. If you want to be aware of all the news, know that this Direct will take place next August 10 at 15:00 (Spanish peninsular time). According to what is read in the publication of the Japanese company on Twitter, “We will offer some 30 minutes of information about the game from the region of Tintelia!”. We will be able to follow the direct through the nintendo youtube channel.

Until now, Nintendo has been encouraging fans of the saga with news about the paint battlesimprovements of multiplayer mode and details about your history. Therefore, it is very likely that the Direct will focus on these aspects to give us an even more complete picture of what awaits us in Splatoon 3.

At the moment, we have come up with 4 ideas to improve Nintendo’s best multiplayer shooter. As for the rest of the Nintendo Switch experiences, it should be noted that the Big N is giving us a memorable summer with games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and a Splatoon 3 that will close the season with combat as colorful as it is challenging.

More about: Splatoon 3, Nintendo, Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Switch.