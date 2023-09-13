













Nintendo announces a new Direct for this September 14









Of course, Nintendo did not reveal anything about what we can see at the event. The only thing he mentioned is that they will focus on titles that will be released during the winter. Although as always, there is room for surprises and announcements in the future.

Of course fans have already started their speculations. Among the most common suspects are the remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and the rest of the trilogy Metroid Prime. However, we will have to wait to see what surprises await us.

You can watch the Nintendo Direct through the company’s official YouTube channel. If for some reason you can’t watch it live, don’t worry as it is saved for you to watch whenever you want. What would you like to see in this new direct?

What is rumored about this Nintendo Direct?

Since before the official announcement, several leakers talked about this Nintendo Direct and predicted the exact date. This makes us think that they could be right about the games that will be announced. Since mention was also made of them on networks.

Source: Illumination – Nintendo

According to the clues, we could have news precisely about Luigi’s Mansion and Metroid Primebut they wouldn’t be the only surprises. There was also talk of a Donkey Kong return and more details about Princess Peach’s solo game. Will you place your bets for tomorrow?

