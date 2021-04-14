Nintendo and Xbox They have been collaborating on various projects for some time, although so far none of them have been reflected in the software part.

There are rumors that assure the existence of a joint project between both companies, and a recent publication on social networks seems to prove it.

It is normal to see fanarts that unite the characters of Xbox and Nintendo, but this time it was the official account of Halo the one that turned Mario and his companions into characters in the saga, implying that they are up to something.

It is not common for video game use competing characters in your advertisements and illustrations, and when it happens it is because there is an agreement between the two.

Oddly enough, the official account of Halo on Instagram published a very peculiar image where Mario appears as master Chief, Bowser As the Inquisitor, Peach What Cortana, Donkey kong as a brute and a Koopa as a Grunt.

This illustration was only accompanied by the phrase ‘The Adventures of Mario Chief and Peachtana huh?’. Because of this, Xbox and Nintendo fans began to speculate.

After this publication, a recently revealed rumor gained strength, according to which both companies would have signed an agreement for a large project.

Apparently this will be revealed in fall 2021, and while it sounds like a wonderful thing, there is no official information to back it up, so it is best to take it with caution.

Yes Nintendo and Xbox they have something on their hands it wouldn’t really be that strange, since in recent years they have worked very closely and have even had small collaborations between their games.

It will be master Chief finally come to Smash, what Halo will come to Switch or what Mario will be in Xbox?

