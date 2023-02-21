A historic day for Nintendo, Microsoft and the brand call of Dutygiven that the Xbox company has reached a ten-year agreement with that of Switch: this provides for parity of content between the two platforms, effectively ensuring that Nintendo players will be able to experience Call of Duty in all respects .

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

Microsoft and Nintendo have negotiated and signed a binding 10-year legal agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo gamers – the same day as Xbox with full functionality and content parity – so they can experience Call of Duty just like Xbox and PlayStation gamers.

According to reports, this agreement was also proposed to Playstation, but the latter would have refused. Obviously we have no certainty about this figure, but Microsoft’s maneuvers are certainly continuing to demonstrate how the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not dangerous for the market.

Now we need to understand if the Nintendo platform on which Call of Duty will return will be Nintendo Switch or something new: according to what was said by the CMA, a governing body that is making the acquisition difficult, the Nintendo Switch Online service is available on two platforms (and perhaps the latter could be the Nintendo’s new home console).