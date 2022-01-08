With hardware next gen from Sony and Microsoft arrived on the shelves (even if almost always unobtainable) for more than a year, it would only be missing Nintendo. The Big N He has never explicitly stated that he is working on a specific new console, although it is often said that he is “always” working on new hardware, and rumors about a possible Switch Pro of which, however, the light is not seen.

Last year Nintendo announced and released OLED switch, putting an end to speculation about “upgraded” hardware. It seems, however, that now the time is ripe to be able to directly release a new generation console.

According to the analyst Piers Harding-Rolls, this new console will arrive in late 2024. Speaking with Gamesindustry.biz, Harding-Rolls says he expects “Switch sales will drop in 2022, although the three versions of the Nintendo Switch will remain the best-selling consoles of the year, aided by the release of the Switch OLED. I don’t expect to see a Switch Pro in 2022. Our predictions say it will arrive. a new Nintendo console in 2024, so I’m not convinced that a ‘Pro’ model will ever become a reality. “

Four years after the launch of Sony and Microsoft consoles correspond to the four years of gap that the parties involved in the last generation (respectively 2013 and 2017), and certainly the resounding success that Switch has had since its release is playing. a more than fundamental role in the balance of the industry. If the analyst’s predictions are correct, these last two years will see a Switch “swan song” with exclusives of the highest caliber, from Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel to Bayonetta 3.

Source: Nintendo Life