Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft They are still at the top of video game companies, and it is not for less, since they are the ones who continue to innovate in the development of consoles.

This apparent rivalry in the market inevitably generates fights among some fans, although the true performance of each is measured in its sales.

It was recently revealed what the earnings of each were during 2020, and Microsoft stayed behind Nintendo and Sony for a few million dollars.

The companies of video game They do not always reveal their total sales in their annual reports, but there are those who closely follow their activity in the market.

Daniel ahmad, who collaborates as an analyst with Niko Partners, is one of them, and recently he showed how he did in profits to Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony.

Ahmad showed the top 5 companies that generated the most revenue during 2020, and surprisingly, the house of Xbox it was overtaken by Japanese companies.

Nintendo and Sony outperformed Microsoft

This list shows that the most successful company in terms of revenue generated by video games was Tencent, exceeding 29 billion dollars.

Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft occupy the next three positions, and to finish is NetEase, who has known how to dominate the mobile market.

Despite all efforts to make Xbox gain a greater number of users, it is still below Asian companies, although we must take into account that the measurements were from 2020.

Even if Nintendo and Sony They continue to perform quite well, Microsoft invested in the purchase of major studios, but their impact will begin to be seen in a few more months, when the first games arrive.

