During the last few days, Palworld It has gained the attention of the entire public, and that includes people who are not happy with this title. Due to its similarity to Pokémon, the community is eagerly awaiting the moment when Nintendo's lawyers and The Pokémon Company put an end to this game even in early access. However, The two companies have finally been questioned on this issue, and it is likely that many will not be happy with the answer.

When all the similarities and inspirations in Pokémon became known, Bloomberg contacted Nintendo and The Pokémon Company to find out if the Japanese companies had any opinion about this title, and if they intended to start legal proceedings against them. However, this appears not to be the case. Representatives of the companies avoided giving a response on the matter.and only Nintendo mentioned that it is aware of the existence of Palworld.

Although we do not have an answer to the possible legal actions that companies can take, we know that Nintendo is doing everything possible to avoid comparisons with Pokémon. A few days ago we first saw a mod that adds the pocket creatures we all know, like Pikachu and Torchic, to Palworld. However, moments later The Big N removed the video due to copyrightand although the person responsible for this work has indicated that he intends to publish this mod for free, this makes it clear that the Japanese company will react appropriately depending on the situation in which its properties find themselves.

Although the public has pointed out the similarities between Palworld and Pokémon, mainly when we talk about the character designs, Pocket Pair, the developers, have made it clear that their work is in the title line as ark and Valheim. Thus, They are not imitating the style of play found in Game Freak's work. We just have to see how this case will progress as the popularity of Palworld increase in the coming days. On related topics, you can learn more about the Pokémon mod here. Similarly, Palworld breaks records on Steam.

Editor's Note:

I don't understand how it is that Palworld it became so popular. Part of this is due to the way the public has reacted to a series of designs similar to those found in Pokémon, but there is nothing that genuinely attracts much attention. This is another survival game, only this time there are small creatures with weapons.

Via: Bloomberg