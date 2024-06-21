The summer digital events have come to an end and the big N has once again offered a NintendoDirect legendary, loaded with announcements and news for the coming months, reaffirming that its magic will always continue to surprise everyone. gamers around the planet.

The Japanese company presented exclusivity in style such as Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood and Super Mario Party Jamboreein addition to The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomin which we will finally control Princess Zelda and to commemorate such an event, there will be a console Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule themed.

Faithful to the trend of in-service experiences, subscription Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion has received GameBoy Advance games, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords and Metroid: Zero Missionlike those of Nintendo 64, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Perfect Dark. In this same vein, Disney Illusion Island was updated with new mysteries, while Nintendo Switch Sports will add basketball.

The fans of the RPGs They will have endless hours of fun guaranteed with the arrival of Pharmacy, Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero and Fantasian Neo Dimension, the latest work from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. Likewise, if you are looking for an alternative more focused on strategy, you will be able to enjoy Fairy Tail 2.

Under a multi-platform approach, Capcom exhibited Ace Attorney Investigations Collectionan interesting spin-off of the old saga of lawyers and the most representative thing was Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classicsa compilation with some of this company’s most iconic video games, including the famous Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

Square Enix could not miss the appointment and confirmed what was an open secret, the existence of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake and the remasterings of the first two parts, without forgetting Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of The Seven. It is worth noting that, following the commercial strategy of this developer, most of its upcoming releases will reach all consoles.

Other attention-grabbing productions include Funko FusionLooney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports and Mio: Memories In Orbitbut the most representative thing was that Nintendo revealed its plans for 2025 with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and the resurrection of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond which could have an intergenerational debut for both Nintendo Switch and its successor.

In another order of ideas, Limited Run Gamesthe firm specialized in the commercialization of the physical format presented twenty games, among which the following stand out: Gimmick 2!Hitman Blood Money – Reprisal, Penny’s Big BreakawaySnow Bros. Wonderland and Toxic Crusaders.

Some of the re-releases or improved versions of old classics deserve special mention, such as: Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition,Fear Effect, Fighting ForceLollipop Chainsaw RePOP, Ninja Five-OStar Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, without forgetting Tomba Special Edition and its successor, which of course, will have collector’s editions.

We have reached the middle of 2024 and the absence of E3 It was not an impediment for the most important firms in the world of entertainment to take advantage of the occasion to publicize the projects they are working on in the medium term which without a doubt and due to their variety, have delighted all consumers.