Nintendo And Google they would be working on a new one virtual reality headsetaccording to a rumor based on a series of patents filed by the two companies and some strategic movements that point in this direction.

The news comes from Nash Weedle, “el analyst de leaks”, a source deemed reliable due to some advances regarding Nintendo that proved to be true. In this case, however, everything starts from the acquisition by Google of Raxiuma company that produces high-resolution, high-efficiency microLED panels.

A couple of years ago there was talk of how Google was working on new augmented reality glasses, but all the projects in the pipeline have not yet seen the light and the XR operating system developed by the American company is always there waiting to debut.

Well, according to Weedle Nintendo is testing this internally VR/AR headset of the stand-alone type created together with Google, equipped with a MicroLED display and designed for mixed reality, but not intended for the Japanese company’s theme parks, but for home use.