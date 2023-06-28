Many interesting details are coming from the legal dispute between Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission that is taking place in the courtrooms these days, not only relating to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but also to the gaming industry as a whole. For example, the market shares of the various have been revealed console market publisher in terms of revenues, they see Nintendo and Electronic Arts dominate with a wide margin of detachment from the competition.

In particular Nintendo is first with 18.5% of revenues overall, followed by EA with 16.1%. By a large margin in third place Take-Two, the parent company of 2K and Rockstar, with “only” 8.4%. What about Sony and Microsoft? PlayStation is fourth with 7.5%, while Xbox is eighth with 4.9%.

Here is the ranking of the major publishers in the console market:

Nintendo 18.5% EA 16.1% Take-Two 8.4% Sony 7.5% Activision 7.4% Epic Games 6.1% Ubisoft 5.1% Xbox 4.9% Bandai Namco 3.5%

Interestingly, Sony is above Microsoft, but if theacquisition of Activision Blizzard were to go through, Xbox would surpass PlayStation as a publisher in terms of revenues, without however reaching the numbers of Nintendo and EA.

These data were revealed during the intervention of market analyst Elizabeth Bailey summoned by Microsoft’s lawyers, who explained that the console market with its 28 billion dollar revenues actually represents only a small part of the overall revenues of the gaming industry. The PC market in fact generates revenues of 33 billion dollars, while that mobile 150 billion dollars, representing 70% of the total.

In all of this, according to Bailey, Xbox represents a percentage below the 0.5% of the mobile market and even with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard would not get a dominant position.

“Mobile is the biggest, it’s about 70 percent of the total. Xbox accounts for less than 0.5 percent of mobile gaming revenue,” said the analyst at Charles River Associates. “Activision Blizzard is also very small in mobile gaming. So combined, they’ll have 3.8 percent of mobile gaming.”