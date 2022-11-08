Nintendo announced the creation of a new one joint venture with DeNafor the creation and support of new games presumably concentrated in the mobile sector, a market segment in which the company specializes, but also to strengthen online services and infrastructures.

The new collaboration between the two companies will become fully operational from the beginning of April 2023 and aims to “offer experiences and services outside the dedicated gaming system”, or titles not necessarily for Nintendo Switch, it would seem, according to what Nintendo reported.

It does not seem to be just games, however: the press release also talks about the maintenance and expansion of the Nintendo Account system, suggesting that the joint venture is also focused on strengthening the online services and infrastructure.

Nintendo and DeNa

The joint venture will form a specific subsidiary of Nintendo, headed by Tetsuya Sasaki and aiming to focus on research and developmentin addition to strengthening the digitization of the Nintendo business.

The capital of 5 billion yen is provided 80% by Nintendo and the remaining 20% ​​by DeNa, which makes it clear that it is, essentially, a subsidiary almost totally controlled by Nintendo. We therefore look forward to seeing what this new initiative of the Kyoto house will bring in the mobile and technological fields.

Recall that DeNa had a fundamental role in the development of most of the mobile games published by Nintendo such as Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Mario Kart Tour on Android and iOSan area on which the company evidently intends to continue to focus.