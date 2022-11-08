Nintendoone of the gaming giants of the console side, has joined forces with DeNAanother videogame giant but aimed at the mobile sector, for the creation of a new joint venture company that will officially open its doors from April 3, 2023.

Previously DeNA worked for mobile titles of Nintendo how Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp And Mario Kart Tour for the integration of Nintendo Account and other services, so the two know each other pretty well.

But what is the purpose of this union? Here is what the official press release reports:

With the integrated hardware-software model at the heart of its business, Nintendo is also committed to providing an enhanced experience and service outside of its dedicated gaming system. To deliver this experience holistically, Nintendo is working to maintain and expand its relationship with consumers primarily through the Nintendo Account.

As part of this effort, Nintendo entered into a business and capital alliance with DeNA in 2015, and has since collaborated on the development and operation of the new Nintendo Account-centric core system.

Based on the experience accumulated over more than seven years and the experience of co-developing multiple Nintendo Account-based services, the two companies will continue their partnership and set up a joint venture company. With the aim of strengthening the digitization of Nintendo’s business, this joint venture will seek and develop, as well as create value-added services to further strengthen Nintendo’s relationship with consumers.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu