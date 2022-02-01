Gilva Sunner’s YouTube channel is dedicated to Nintendo game soundtracks.

Oblivious to the recent big moves in the industry, Nintendo continues to enjoy a very comfortable position with the success of Nintendo Switch, its video games, initiatives and services, but always strictly following a similar philosophy when acting in everything related to copyright.

The company is well known for being too strict on these issues, but what the youtuber did not expect Gilva Sunner is getting up with more than 1,300 copyright claims against his videos, as he has published through a message shared on his Twitter account.

The channel does not monetize the videosWith almost half a million subscribers, the youtuber has been dealing with blocking of his videos for some time because his channel is dedicated to Nintendo game soundtracks. However, on this occasion the response has been surprising and disproportionate if we take into account that does not monetize videos nor does he make any economic profit from them, or at least that is what he has assured on more than one occasion.

“I think it’s a bit disappointing that there is hardly any alternative,” Gilva Sunner wrote after a past claim. In the list of games with blocked soundtracks are from classicsgoing through great titles from a few years ago to others much most recent. Thus, we see proper names from the Zelda saga, Mario, Super Smash Bros. or even Kirby.

This is just one more episode related to the policies of Nintendo, which at a commercial level is still unstoppable with its software, but especially with its hardware. Switch has been the best-selling console of 2021 in the United States, but in Japan the data is even more surprising: the hybrid has registered sales five times higher than the rest of the competing consoles last year.

