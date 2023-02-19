According to Shigeru Miyamototo whom we owe, among others, the excellent port of Kung-Fu Master on the NES (just joking, we know that he also made Wild Gunman and Sky Skipper), Nintendo draws its lifeblood from innovation, i.e. from the adoption of unique technologieswith Mario which plays a vital role in the process.

The master he spoke about it in an interview granted to the Polygon magazine, in which he explained the strengths of Nintendo, talking about how the Mario franchise has evolved hand in hand with the hardware, creating an essential union for the company.

Miyamoto: “I think we’re always looking for a unique use of technology. Nintendo is devoted to finding how to use it in a unique way and distill it into a product. When Mario was created, he became popular, and we really thought Mario became popular because he was a fun game. So we think that for every new technology introduced, Mario has to evolve with it. For every new hardware, we had a new Mario…

…going back to Mario, for each future technology that comes out, we will evaluate what is best suited for Mario and continue to evolve.”

To be mischievous in reading his words, one can think that we will see the next main chapter of the Mario series together with the heir to the Nintendo Switch.