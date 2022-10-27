Nintendo announced all the appointments for the Lucca Comics 2022which will be held in the Tuscan city from 28 October to 1 November. The big N is preparing a giant monographic pavilion in Piazza Bernardiniin which there will be space for the latest releases and those coming to Nintendo Switch such as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3 And Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

The two ninth generation Pokémon titles will have a special space inside the pavilion thanks to a series of events and talks in the company of Cydonia And Sabaku no Maiku. But that’s not all, it will be possible during the fair pre-order Scarlet and Violet at a special price. This version will contain an exclusive gadgetof which nothing has yet been revealed, which will be given to players who pre-order while stocks last.

Let’s find out all the details on the appointments dedicated to Nintendo during the Lucca Comics 2022 thanks to the press release issued by the company.

From October 28th to November 1st, visitors to the fair will be able to discover all the latest Nintendo Switch news, including unmissable appointments with the most famous talents in the Nintendo world and a myriad of special activities. At the center of the scene will be the new Pokémon titles arriving on November 18, which will have an area dedicated to them and will be pre-ordered with an exclusive gadget as a gift. Fans will also be able to participate in a series of exclusive challenges dedicated to the Splatoon 3 shooter alongside creators such as Cydonia, Sabaku no Maiku, RoundTwo, Froz3n, Gravier and Joepad17

Milan, 27 October 2022 – Nintendoa world leader in the creation and development of interactive entertainment, will be present at the 2022 edition of Lucca Comics & GamesInternational Festival of Comics, Animation, Illustration and Game Cinema, which will open its doors on Friday 28 October to continue until Tuesday 1 November, animating the historic Tuscan town.

Nintendo will lead to Lucca Comics & Games a series of unmissable exclusives for gamers of all ages within the now traditional monographic stand in Bernardini square. Thousands of fans will have the opportunity to try the latest news from Nintendo Switch console familyhow Bayonetta 3outgoing just the October 28starting day of the event, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope And Splatoon 3, which will be played live by some of the best known streamers and content creators in the company of the public. Space also for the highly anticipated Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémonwhich will be the subject of some in-depth talks by Cydonia And Sabaku no Maiku, as well as protagonists of a special dedicated area inside the stand. Inside the pavilion there will also be a special GameStop point of sale where it will be possible to pre-order various games at advantageous prices, including new adventures Pokémon coming out next November 18, which can be pre-ordered with an exclusive gadget as a gift. Visitors will be able to get a taste of all the video games Nintendo that it will be possible to try to Lucca Comics & Games 2022 thanks to a large ledwall positioned just outside the pavilion, on which all the videos dedicated to the titles of the great N.

The line up of Nintendo Switch gets richer every year and visitors to Lucca Comics & Games 2022 they will be able to fully experience it. First of all, they will have the opportunity to try, in the very first days of its release, Bayonetta 3, the new chapter in the acclaimed action saga from PlatinumGames. With a brand new look, this time the infamous Witch of Umbra will have to contend with a new threat, armed with her trusty guns and the Temporal Sabbat, a technique that allows her to slow down time. Barring her path, she will find homunculus, biological weapons created by humans.

Among the latest news of the console of the great N there is also Splatoon 3fast-paced team shooter became a real phenomenon in Japan with ben 3.5 million copies sold at launch. With this title, theexport arrives in the pavilion Nintendo to Lucca: it is in fact an experience where strategy is everything, in which the goal of each team will be to color the playing areas as much as possible with the ink of their own color. Coordination with your teammates and tactics will be two fundamental elements to achieve victory. The game, in addition to being playable inside the pavilion with 8 stations in portable mode for 4 vs 4 battles, will be the protagonist of a series of challenges* that will engage the public and influencers such as Cydonia, Sabaku no Maiku, RoundTwo, Froz3n, Gravier And Joepad17. From Friday 28 to Monday 31various appointments will follow one another in the company of the talents, who will play at Splatoon 3 inside the stand, teaming up with the fans present.

The highly anticipated Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon will be the protagonists of an area entirely dedicated to Pokémon inside the pavilion. Here it will be possible to play with Pokémon Legends: Arceusthe latest revolutionary video game in the series featuring a unique combat system, immersing itself in the vast open areas of the Hisui waiting to discover the first one open world of the series with new adventures coming on November 18. Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon in fact, they will allow the player to dive into a new type of adventure within a world to be explored freely, without the obligation to follow a precise order dictated by history, a real novelty in the history of the franchise. Fans will also be able to grab a visor** dedicated to one of the three starters of Scarlet And Violet: Sprigatito for the type Grass, Fuecoco for the type Fire And Quaxly for the type Waterfall. The new games will also be featured in some talks* who will deepen their main news, held by one of the most important creators Pokémon in Italy, CydoniaAnd Sabaku no Maiku: they will be unmissable events for all fans eagerly waiting to find out what awaits them in the new region of Paldea.

Inside the pavilion Nintendo there will also be a sales point GameStop with lots of offers, where fans can pre-order the video games coming in the coming months on Nintendo Switch. In particular, those who will preorder on Scarlet Pokémon And Violet Pokémon will be able to receive a exclusive themed gadget **. Also, as a novelty this year, the guests of Lucca Comics & Games will be able to meet the GameStop TV presented by Kobe, who will interview many special guests.

To support the latest news and to ensure the enjoyment of all visitors to Lucca Comics & Games there will also be video games already available for Nintendo Switch: from Nintendo Switch Sportsthe exclusive game collection that brings the fun of real sports to consoles, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxethe beloved racing game starring the characters of the series Nintendopassing through Mario Strikers: Battle League Footballthe Super Mario football game where really anything is allowed, right up to the brand new one Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hopethe second installment of the acclaimed crossover series that unites the universe of the mustachioed plumber with the Rabbids of the house Ubisoft. Gamers will also have fun with Super Smash Bros. Ultimatethe most complete version ever of the action game dedicated to the various protagonists of the different historical series signed Nintendo and not only, Kirby and the lost landthe new 3D adventure released in the year of 30th anniversary from KirbyAnd The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilda huge world full of discovery, exploration and adventure.

Also present Nintendo Switch OLED modelthe latest version of the OLED screen console from 7 inch come on intense colors and from high contrast, with a totally dedicated area. Players will be able to try, in portable mode, a line up of successful titles selected specifically to fully enjoy the immersive experience of this exclusive technology and the bigger screen compared to the classic flagship model: Metroid Dread, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Kirby’s Dream Buffet And NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition.

The stand Nintendo in Bernardini square it will also be the meeting point of main communities of the great N and all fans of the Pokémon world.

* The complete calendar of appointments:

Splatoon 3

Friday 28/10 – from 14:00 to 15:00: Cydonia vs. RoundTwo

Saturday 29/10 – from 10:30 to 11:30: Cydonia vs. Sabaku no Maiku vs. RoundTwo

Sunday 30/10 – from 11:30 to 12:30: Froz3n vs. Gravier

Sunday 30/10 – from 17:00 to 17:30: Talk Splatoon 3 with Froz3n and Gravier

Monday 31/10 – from 12:30 to 13:30: Joepad17 vs. Froz3n

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Saturday 29/10 – from 12:00 to 12:30: Sabaku no Maiku talks Pokémon

Saturday 29/10 – 18:00 to 18:30: Cydonia talks Pokémon

Sunday 30/10 – from 14:00 to 14:30: Cydonia talks Pokémon

Monday 31/10 – 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm: Cydonia talks Pokémon

**while supplies last