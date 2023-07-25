As is well known, Nintendo has some rather strict policies so that its users can continue to use their consoles online, whether it is with someone who is rude to other players and also for hacking issues. And now, the company from Japan is warning about what can lead to a blockage.

This time it is more about transactions, which can be fraudulent and for this reason a corresponding ban is made, which should be clarified, it is permanent and there is no way to remove it in any way. And it is that the company is very strict on money issues, so they have banned accounts of people who even made refunds for PayPal.

Here the rules shared by Nintendo:

Selling unusable download codes or download codes acquired by unauthorized and illegal means – These include the use of a third party’s credit card information, PayPal account information, or other unauthorized methods to purchase products. Transferring Nintendo Account information to a third party as part of an unauthorized financial transaction: – The sale/purchase of a Nintendo Account that has purchased digital games

– The sale/purchase of products using the Nintendo Account of a third party from time to time

– Sharing paid software with others using the same Nintendo Account

– Transfer Nintendo Account information to a third party for the purpose of modifying save data, playing on your own behalf, and other requests.

It is worth mentioning that there are many pages to buy illegal game codes, so it is recommended to buy as is in Nintendo or in other places like Amazon.

Via: nintendoup

Editor’s note: Without a doubt Nintendo bans the slightest provocation, that even happened to me with a card, the same with which it no longer allows me to buy in my account because I made many transactions in a row due to the closure of the 3DS store.