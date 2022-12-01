The Pokémon Company released one of the RPG most anticipated of 2022: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, this is recognized by two very contradictory issues. On the one hand, it has a very important sales record for the company, but, on the other, it is a title that brought many technical problems for users.

The main criticisms of Nintendo are due to the careless launch at the technical level of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Nevertheless, the company states that it works seriously on the comments it receives from users to improve their experience.

Nintendo released a statement in which it also points out the patch notes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

“We are aware that gamers may encounter issues that affect game performance. Our goal is always to provide players with a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for any inconvenience. We take player feedback seriously and are working to improve the games.”

However, fans have already had to deal with low fps, crashes, poor graphics distance, among other undeniable technical issues. These modify the game experience, pointing to another, which is, at least not ideal.

Nintendo and the brand new sales

Nevertheless, Despite all the technical mess, the 2022 deliveries were highly anticipated, therefore, they reached an impressive number of sales in the first three days of release.

Nintendo managed to sell 10 million units of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet worldwide during the first three days of launch. What it meant for them to achieve:

“the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform.”

An event without comparison, however, now the company faces users demanding a refund. Not everything is perfect.

The version 1.1.0 patch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Season 1 — Ranked Battles in the Battle Arena.

The problem that did not allow music to play will be eliminated during the Elite Four and Top Champion battles on the path of Victory Road.

What are the starter pokemon?

The initials of the ninth generation of the Paldea region are Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

The legendary ones are Koraidon and Miraidon.

How much is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

It costs 1399 MXN each. Delivery is exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

It was released on November 18, 2022.

