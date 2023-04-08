PointCrow is a YouTuber who, among others, makes various videos related to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. As often happens in this environment, to make the content more interesting PointCrow has commissioned some mod related to the game and one of these introduces multiplayer within the video game. Nintendo however, he acted against the creative, practically blocking the monetization of his videos, even those that do not include this mod.

The information comes from PointCrow himself, who explains that the videos are still available on YouTube, but have been demonetized, i.e. the YouTuber cannot earn money. We are talking about videos that easily collect over a million views, so the creative certainly loses significant earnings.

It’s nothing new that Nintendo blocks this type of content and productions. The Kyoto society is extremely protective of its intellectual properties around the world. It obviously has a right to do so, but it’s clear that for many content creators and their audiences it can be frustrating. Many developers encourage the creation of mods, which guarantee long life (and sales) to the video game and many fans would like Nintendo to follow the same path.

There multiplayer mods – which seems to be the reason for Nintendo’s recent actions – was created by two modders, stanz and ARCHITECT, who thus won the $10,000 prize offered by PointCrow in 2021. However, the mod only became public on April 4, 2023 via the PointCrow discord channel: probably at this point Nintendo has decided to act.

The mod is well done and allows multiple players to explore the world of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild together, complete quests, open chests, solve puzzles and interact with the environment. Furthermore, the two players do not necessarily have to remain close together.

You can see a video dedicated to the mod in our dedicated news.