Palworld developers have revealed that There hasn’t been an official complaint from Nintendo yet regarding the game’s excessive similarity to Pokémon. The Japanese company had expressed its intention to conduct investigations six months ago.

“Absolutely nothing happened,” Takuro Mizobe, head of Pocket Pair, explained to Game File. “Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have not communicated anything to us. Of course I love the Pokémon series and respect it: My generation grew up with those characters.”

It’s possible that Nintendo is still preparing to strike or that has given up on doing soperhaps in the face of legal advice that has identified a few solid points to rely on in view of a possible lawsuit.