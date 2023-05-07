Nintendo continues its war without quarter against emulators and homebrew projectsin this case affecting the project lockpickwhich ironically would be perhaps the most “legal” of all those present on the scene.

The war has escalated after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reportedly started filming earlier than expected through unauthorized channels, and in this case the company has decided to target the Lockpick group, via a shutdown notice via DMCA.

As reported by the programmer Simon Aarons, who shared documents and information about it, it seems that Nintendo has considered Lockpick a system that allows the infringement of copyrighted software, thus favoring piracy and the use of games on modified consoles or other systems.

Although it is true that the system operates in an area that is unlikely to fall under precise laws and rules, it must be said that Lockpick is, at the moment, the only way to carry out a“legal” emulation of Nintendo Switchsince it allows you to dump the games you own.

In essence, it is a method that allows you to obtain copies of the games you already own to use them on PC emulators. Which emulators, however, continue to be available. In short, it is a procedure that obviously can give rise to illegal use, but in itself it is an initiative that stimulates the regular use of emulators, allowing you to use your own games.

In any case, it’s easy to see why Nintendo decided to strike and now threatens to go as far too Skylinesa Nintendo Switch emulator for Android, which seems to be the next target of the Kyoto house.