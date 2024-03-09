After the closure of Yuzu and Citra, now another one too emulator has closed its doors, that is Pizza Emulatorsan app that allowed you to play games Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance on Android devices.
Let us immediately point out that the closure does not seem to be caused by a sort of domino effect caused by Nintendo's legal action against Yuzu, as happened with Citra (which was also created by the same authors).
The removal of Pizza Emulators from the Google Play Store was accompanied by a message on Discord from its author, the Italian developer Davide Berra, who explained that the decision, which affects all his apps, is due to family reasons.
“After seven incredible years of development and adventures with my apps. I have made the difficult decision to permanently remove them from the Google Play Store. My family comes first and for this reason, I have chosen to give them priority over my app development,” reads Berra's message.
Emulators are closing, but there is no shortage of alternatives
The emulation topic is certainly one of the most discussed in recent days, thanks to the legal case brought by Nintendo to the team that created Yuzu, the most famous and used Nintendo Switch emulator by players, which saw its development team completely shut down the doors and pay a $2.4 million penalty to the Kyoto house. As a result, a few days later the closure of Citra, a Nintendo 3DS emulator created by the same authors, also occurred.
Regardless of the reasons that led Nintendo to deploy lawyers (it seems that the authors of Yuzu, in addition to simple emulation, distributed illegal ROMs through its channels), this is unlikely to represent an obstacle for the emulation landscape. In fact, a few days after Yuzu closed, the heirs Nuzu and Suyu were born.
