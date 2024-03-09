After the closure of Yuzu and Citra, now another one too emulator has closed its doors, that is Pizza Emulatorsan app that allowed you to play games Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance on Android devices.

Let us immediately point out that the closure does not seem to be caused by a sort of domino effect caused by Nintendo's legal action against Yuzu, as happened with Citra (which was also created by the same authors).

The removal of Pizza Emulators from the Google Play Store was accompanied by a message on Discord from its author, the Italian developer Davide Berra, who explained that the decision, which affects all his apps, is due to family reasons.

“After seven incredible years of development and adventures with my apps. I have made the difficult decision to permanently remove them from the Google Play Store. My family comes first and for this reason, I have chosen to give them priority over my app development,” reads Berra's message.