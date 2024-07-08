Nintendo has announced that a free update will be released on July 9 for Switch Sports, the game that allows users to play various sports using the Nintendo console’s motion controls. This update will add basketball as a new playable sport. According to Nintendo, the new update will allow players to experience basketball inside Spocco Square.

Players will be able to use motion controls to try to score as many baskets as possible within the time limit in the solo “Three-Point Challenge” mode. For those looking for a little friendly competition, up to four players can compete locally in the “Five-Streak Battle” or “Three-Point Contest” modes. Players will also be able to dribble, pass and score in two-on-two matches in both local and online multiplayer.