According to the sources of the well-known film insider Daniel Ritchman, Illumination would have presented a Nintendo the pitch of a gigantic project that would give life to a cinematic universe which would culminate in a film of Super Smash Bros..

Deep Throat claims that Illumination, the movie studio behind Super Mario Bros. The Movie, would have proposed to Nintendo to create a sort of “Nintendo Cinematic Universe” composed of several films starring the iconic characters of the big N, in the same way as what Marvel did, with all the stories that would then come together in an Avengers-style film of Super Smash Bros..

The idea is certainly imaginative and we are quite sure that it would excite many fans of the big N, however it is worth pointing out that, although Ritchman has proven to be a reliable source in the past, for the moment there is really nothing official. Furthermore, even if this information were true, it is not certain that Nintendo will accept the proposal made by Illumination.