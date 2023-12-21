According to the sources of the well-known film insider Daniel Ritchman, Illumination would have presented a Nintendo the pitch of a gigantic project that would give life to a cinematic universe which would culminate in a film of Super Smash Bros..
Deep Throat claims that Illumination, the movie studio behind Super Mario Bros. The Movie, would have proposed to Nintendo to create a sort of “Nintendo Cinematic Universe” composed of several films starring the iconic characters of the big N, in the same way as what Marvel did, with all the stories that would then come together in an Avengers-style film of Super Smash Bros..
The idea is certainly imaginative and we are quite sure that it would excite many fans of the big N, however it is worth pointing out that, although Ritchman has proven to be a reliable source in the past, for the moment there is really nothing official. Furthermore, even if this information were true, it is not certain that Nintendo will accept the proposal made by Illumination.
The Legend of Zelda movie and Nintendo's other film projects
Cinematic universe or not, it must be said that Nintendo, thanks to the incredible success achieved at the box office with Super Mario Bros. The Film, has announced that it will make further adaptations in the future of his games, founding, among other things, the Nintendo Pictures label.
One of these has already been revealed, namely the live action film of The Legend of Zelda. The film will be supervised by Shigeru Miyamoto as special producer, produced by Avi Arad and directed by director Wes Ball, author of the Maze Runner series. It will be distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which also took part in the investment by covering part of the budget for the making of the film.
