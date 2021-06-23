The console was released with Super Mario 64 and Pilotwings 64, plus a couple of other games in some countries.

Today they are fulfilled 25 years, since the Nintendo 64 Went on sale. This was the first Nintendo console to enter the world of polygons (although the SNES Super FX Chip did this with some titles), and it was also the platform that launched the first analog control of the company.

The Nintendo 64 went on sale on June 23, 1996.Originally known as Project Reality, and later as Ultra 64, Nintendo’s new console promised to make a generational leap with great impact. The novelties were not only in the controls, because once people saw the games that would come with the platform, everyone expected to receive it as a Christmas gift.

The Nintendo 64 went on sale in Japan on June 23, 1996. It had two launch games around the world: Pilotwings 64 and Super Mario 64, in addition to Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Y Turok: Dinosaur Hunter in Europe. Japan also had an exclusive title, called SaikyÅ Habu ShÅgi, also know as Strongest Habu Shogi.

The Nintendo 64 games came out, as did the SNES, in cartridges. This brought its advantages and disadvantages: loading times in the titles they were very short, but the cartridges they couldn’t store so much information like a CD. This caused some companies to break ties with Nintendo and turn to PlayStation, such was the case with Square and the Final Fantasy franchise.

Even with its stumbles, the Nintendo 64 built up a catalog of games over the years, which people continue to enjoy to this day. Among all of them, Super Mario 64 represents a special legacy that Nintendo does not intend to abandon, as we saw with Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

What is your favorite memory with the Nintendo 64?

