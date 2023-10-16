For some years now, some companies have developed consoles that give an increase in quality to games that we thought would be limited by their time, one of those companies is precisely Analoguewhich launched the Super NT and the pocket. And although new color versions of the latter have recently been released, it seems that they are already thinking about a project that will be of considerable interest to people.

Your new console will be Analog 3Dwhich will allow the cartridges to be read no more and no less than Nintendo 64, bringing out the potential of the original hardware but also implementing improvements that enthusiasts have been fighting for for a long time. The most curious thing is that they will be reproduced up to 4K resolution and with faithful emulations of certain types of CRT televisions.

Another striking element is the possibility of using Bluetooth controls that will be sold by the company, but it will also have control ports so that people can connect their classic devices and make them part of the collection. Obviously, the games will be run by the public, since the product is more aimed at those who are dedicated to collecting them.

At this time the price has not yet been revealed, but it could range between 200 or 300 dollars, this alluding to the figures they have charged for their past projects. There is also no launch date, meaning that users can only register on the page at this time to be notified when online reservations will begin.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I have never been able to buy one of these consoles because I do not have a way to have it shipped to Mexico, I hope someone opens up a little more with these options. Something that is already happening with companies like Limited Run.