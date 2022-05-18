Thanks to a new report, Bloomberg unveiled that Saudi Arabia recently bought 5% of Nintendo shares. In recent years, the Public Investment Fund created by the controversial Prince Mohammed bin Salman began buying shares in various software houses, including CAPCOM, SNK And Activision Blizzardand it seems that the most recent purchase concerns the famous Kyoto house.

At the moment Nintendo did not leave any comments on it, despite being contacted by several news outlets for a statement regarding the acquisition. Should this be confirmed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would now be the fifth majority shareholder of the house in Kyoto.

The recent acquisitions are a ploy by Saudi Arabia to move away from the oil market, as the world is increasingly choosing eco-sustainable energy sources, and for some it is also a way of cleaning up the very facade of the Prince since in the past it was at the center of various disputes concerning human rights of its citizens.

So we just have to wait for a response from Nintendo.

Source: Bloomberg Street Eurogamer