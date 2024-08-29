Little by little, support for old consoles Nintendo comes to an end. At the beginning of the year it was revealed that there were no more parts to repair the Wii U. Now, it has recently been revealed that the same has happened with some of the 3DS models, leaving gamers without an official option to extend the life of the laptop.

Last March, Nintendo revealed that once replacement parts for the 2DS, Nintendo 2DS XL and New Nintendo 3DS ran out, the repair service would end. This moment has finally arrived for the New Nintendo 3DS. This version of the handheld thus joins the 3DS XL and standard 3DS, which also have no parts.

This means that Now only the Nintendo 2DS and Nintendo 2DS XL remain the only consoles covered by Nintendo’s program.However, this will eventually come to an end. Players will now have to turn to unofficial repair services if they want to continue using their consoles, as the alternative is to buy new hardware on the resale market.

Recall that last year, the 3DS digital store closed its doors, leaving gamers without the opportunity to purchase digital content for this console. As if that weren’t enough, online play also came to an end earlier this year. Thus, It’s clear that Nintendo has left this portable in the past. In related topics, 3DS emulator comes to the iPhone. Likewise, player creates port of the first Fallout for the 3DS.

Author’s Note:

It’s a shame that support for the 3DS is coming to an end. This is a great console, with hundreds of games that are well worth your time, and not only are these experiences increasingly out of the hands of the public, but in the future it will be difficult to get the hardware to enjoy these releases.

Via: VGC