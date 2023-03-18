The Nintendo 3DS eShop and Wii U are about to close and players around the world are using the opportunity to buy a series of games that could then be lost. Now, we get to see the Top 20 best selling games currently on 3DS; it won’t surprise anyone to discover that Pokémon dominates:

Pokémon Crystal Pokémon Red Pokémon Yellow Pokémon Gold Pokémon Silver Pokémon Blue Pokemon radar Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate Mega Man Legacy Collection Monster Hunter Generations Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition pokemon trading card game Zelda: Oracle of Ages Resident Evil Revelations

We specify that this is the North America ranking, not the world one, but in any case it gives an idea of ​​what the main interests of a large portion of gamers are. Pokémon are always the favorites and, in this regard, we remind you to download the Pokémon Bank application before March 27, 2023 in case you need it, as it will no longer be available after that if it is not already associated with your account (if you already own it, you will be able to download it in the future as well). After March, the service will be completely free on 3DS.

Tell us, are you planning on making any purchases on 3DS and Wii U before the store closes?