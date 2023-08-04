As you probably know, the digital store 3DS eShop It has been closed for quite some time now. You’d think that would be the end of the platform, but apparently there are still thousands of people still buying software.

Nintendo shared its financial data for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 in a recent report, including updates on hardware and software sales not just for the console. switches, but also for older platforms. This included the 3DSwhich has reached almost 76 million units sold worldwide.

As for software, the situation is a bit different. Although the digital store 3DS eShop is closed and forgotten, the holders of 3DS they still acquired others 200,000 software units for the platform. With the digital option out of service, customers headed to physical stores or made online purchases of physical versions for their 3DS. It seems that there is still a fondness for the older generation notebook from Nintendo!

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: Well yes, it’s just that people are getting dirty with the prices of the games for the platform 🙁 And I wanted to try the twilight princess.