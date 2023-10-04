After the inevitable closure of the eShops of Nintendo 3DS and Wii Uthe two consoles are also about to say goodbye to online functions: this is declared by the big N itself in a official press release.

Let’s read together the statement from Nintendo:

“Starting in early April 2024, online play and other features that use online communication will stop working with Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Affected services also include online co-op play, internet leaderboards, and data distribution. We will announce a more precise date and time in the future.”

Starting from the first months of 2024 it will no longer be possible play some beloved titles onlinesuch as Mario Kart 7, Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros for 3DS and Wii U.

Only one, as underlined in the FAQ on the Nintendo website, will be the exception: the Pokémon Bank. Even after April 2024, in fact, we will still have the opportunity to use this “exchange portal” between Pokémon games on the different consoles.

News that should make us prick up our ears: the suspension of a service means that, with high probability, the resources involved will be moved to new projects, such as the creation and management of online servers for Nintendo’s next console.

An admittedly hasty statement, but let’s remember that all the same Furukawapresident of the company, recently made statements regarding the duration of Switch support.