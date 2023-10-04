Nintendo has officially announced that the online support For Nintendo 3DS and Wii U it will come closed in April 2024, thus eliminating all the connected features of the two consoles in question, significantly limiting their use.

Starting from April 2024towards the beginning of the month, the online features of Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U will therefore be deactivated, including online content distribution, online multiplayer gaming, internet leaderboards and more.

The only functionality that will continue to exist will be the Pokemon Bank, Nintendo specifies, but “this could also be deactivated in the future”, the company says. The news in question follows that already reported in the past of the closure of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online stores.

The closure of online affects all family console: New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, Wii U Deluxe and Wii U Basic, with Nintendo thanking users for their support of the platforms.