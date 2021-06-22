With 25 years in the market, and almost a thousand pocket creatures, the world of Pokemon It is a space for everyone to feel identified and free to express themselves in the way they want. Thus, recently a child sent a letter to Nintendo, where he asked the company to include more pokémon of non-binary gender, and the company did respond this time.

The Twitter user known as PleaseBeGneiss shared a series of letters shared between his son and Nintendo on his account. The first of these, created by the infant, asks the company to include non-binary pokémon, so that people feel more identified. This was what was commented:

“Dear Nintendo, could you make non-binary Pokémon? I also want there to be more because I think it would be great for non-binary people to feel comfortable with it. “

In response, Liz Daniel, Nintendo of America Consumer Service Representative, sent a series of products to the PleaseBeGneiss family, and shared the following message:

“I also think it would be amazing. There is a wide variety of Pokémon, so it makes sense that there is also a wide variety of genres. We want people of all stripes to feel welcome and comfortable playing our video games. I will forward your message to the appropriate departments for review and consideration. “

all you doubters saying a kid didn’t write nintendo asking for non-binary pokémon, here’s the letter (obviously we helped them look up the address) pic.twitter.com/3oiqCKw41O – slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 16, 2021

In the world of Pokémon there are creatures without gender, like most of the legendary. In the same way, Miltank and Tauros are an example of pokémon differentiated by their gender, while Pikachu has a different tail depending on its this point.

Via: Unilad