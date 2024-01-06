Saturday, January 6, 2024, 12:14



Updated 1:59 p.m.

The number 89634 is the lucky one with the second prize of the Children's Lottery 2024 in the draw held this Saturday and which has been broadcast live by LA VERDAD. Those awarded with this second prize, which has fallen entirely in Móstoles, will receive 75,000 euros for each tenth with this number that they have in their possession. Without a doubt, an unbeatable way to start the year 2024 with the second draw of the Christmas season and which practically puts an end to the last festive weeks. If homes woke up first thing in the morning with gifts, just a few hours later the lottery has left a very special moment for each of the lucky ones with this prize. Because it is not an amount that solves the lives of the lucky ones, but it undoubtedly gives them a very significant economic boost.

And, despite the fact that the Christmas Lottery draw is undoubtedly more popular, it is worth remembering that probability does not deceive and it is easier to win the Children's Lottery this January 6 than the Christmas Lottery last year. December 22th. In fact, many players take advantage of the stones and returns of the first draw to seek luck again in this second one. In the Children's Lottery the probability of winning some money is close to 38%, compared to 15% in the Christmas Lottery, adding both prizes and refunds. Of that almost 38%, 7.82% corresponds to the probability of winning a winning tenth and 30% to a refund. In short, much greater options despite the fact that on both occasions a total of 100,000 numbers are put into play. In any case and, if you have not been lucky with this second prize, THE TRUTH helps you verify quickly and easily if you have been more fortunate with any of the other prizes up for grabs.

With the end of the Children's Lottery and Christmas, a few weeks of great excitement and those that have the most magic in Spanish homes come to an end. Everyone has in mind what they would do if they won the lottery and the possible destinations of the prize. An illusion that also exists in the little ones in each house, and not so little ones, because of the gifts they receive during these days and because of the more frequent family gatherings than at other times of the year. However, time passes quickly and in a few months the sale of tickets will begin again and Christmas will be around the corner.

How much do you have to pay to the Treasury?



Until 2013, prizes won in lotteries and bets were not taxed but, unfortunately for the winners, since then the State introduced a 20% tax on amounts greater than 2,500 euros. However, in recent years the figure that was exempt has been growing and in the case of this draw it stands at 40,000 euros. In such a way that the first 40,000 euros are exempt from this tax and it is from the amount that exceeds that figure that 20% is paid.

In this way, only the winners of the first or second prize of the Lotería del Niño have to pay this tax because the rest of the prizes have an amount lower than this limit. Thus, the 200,000 euros of the first prize remain 168,000 net and in the case of this second prize the 75,000 euros will end up becoming 68,000 when it reaches the lucky person's current account.

A giveaway with altruistic origin



The Children's Lottery had an uncertain origin until a few years ago. However, everything indicates that it had a charitable purpose and that is the most supported theory about its beginnings. Until this new theory, it was officially said that this draw was established in Spain in 1941 with General Roldán as general director of Timbre and Monopolies. At that time he ordered four series of 42,000 bills to be printed, each at fifteen pesetas a tenth. In this way, he managed to raise more than 25 million pesetas and since then the raffle has been held annually.

However, the new hypotheses say that before the year of its official consolidation there was already a national raffle called 'El Niño'. The most accepted version, maintained by researcher Gabriel Medina, states that its founder, María del Carmen Hernández y Espinosa de los Monteros, duchess of Santoña, in 1879 devised the construction of a children's hospital, now known as the Niño Jesús hospital, and He wanted to finance it through the raffle.