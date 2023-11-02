Over the last few days, Nino Frassica he is experiencing real drama within his family. In detail, the beloved cat Hiro has disappeared. However, according to the comedian and his daughter, the feline would have been kidnapped and therefore it would not be a voluntary removal.

The cat by Nino Frassica, a Burmese feline, disappeared in Spoleto during the filming of “Don Matteo 14”. To spread theannouncement it was Nino Frassica himself who claims that it is not a voluntary removal but someone would have caught him. In the announcement released on social media, the comedian declares that he is giving a reward to anyone who finds their cat.

Subsequently, the comedian’s daughter spoke on the matter, Valentina Lubrano. The 23-year-old girl became the protagonist of a appeal on social media:

Hello everyone, my name is Valentina Vincenza Lubrano, I am 23 years old and I am the daughter of Barbara Exignotis, known to all as Nino Frassica’s wife. I’ll start by saying that I am the official owner but the cat belongs to all three. We are devastated and suffering: please put your hand on your heart and leave our cat Hiro. He was born on January 22nd and is very docile and cuddly.

According to his statementsone couple not unknown would take Hiro to bring him to home They:

A cat that everyone would like and in fact someone else wanted it instead of us. We are in a moment of stalemate, we have many suspicions that a couple who live in Piazza Campello are holding Hiro back. When they invited us to their house, we found hair from our cat there but they don’t have white cats. When we let Cookie and Bianca smell them they went crazy. Afterwards we came back with a ploy, saying we had lost a scarf, but nothing.

In order to find their beloved cat, the family also resorted to the intervention of police who, however, were unable to do anything without concrete evidence. These were the last words with which Valentina concluded hers speech: