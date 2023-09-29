These are days of great anxiety and apprehension for Nino Frassica. These days the Italian actor and comedian is in Spoleto to record the new episodes of Don Matteo and here he became the protagonist of a drama. His cat Hiro has in fact disappeared and is currently nowhere to be found.

Precisely for this reason Nino Frassica has decided to launch, via his social page, a appeal which certainly did not go unnoticed. In the ad in question, the actor revealed that he offers a reward of 5 thousand euros for anyone who brings Hiro home.

These were the words with which Nino Frassica shared with his followers the painful passing of furry guy:

I’m Nino, I’m in Spoleto and my cat Hiro is missing, not him we find since this morning. If you are from Spoleto my cat is microchipped and send me a private message. The reward for whoever brings it back to us is 5000 euros. Update: last sighting last night near the fortress tour in Spoleto.

Over the last few hours, the actor has let himself go into a harsh outburst due to the numerous jokes he is receiving after the announcement of the passing of Hiro. The actor’s words did not go unnoticed and caught everyone’s attention:

We already know what to do. We don’t know where he is, that’s why we’re asking for help. The last sighting was on the Rocca tour in Spoleto. If you spot it and have it in front of you, call the given number immediately. Stop calling from other regions or prank calls.

And, continuing with his outburst, the Italian actor and comedian he concluded his speech with these words: