Nino Frassica reported by neighbors after the disappearance of his cat Hiro

After the controversy over the disappearance of Nino Frassica's cat, Hiro, the actor's neighbors Don Matteoaccused of having taken possession of the animal, have denounced the interpreter who has now been entered in the register of suspects together with his wife Barbara Exignotis and the latter's daughter for the crimes of aggravated defamation, stalking, private violence, trespassing and incitement to commit a crime.

The story dates back to last September when Nino Frassica was in Spoleto, Umbria, to shoot the new episodes of the series Don Matteo.

The actor had reported on social media the disappearance of his cat Hiro, who had moved away from his home without ever returning.

Despite appeals and the offer of a reward, the feline was never found again and, as the days passed, accusations were made against some neighbors, who, according to the accusation, had facilitated the escape of the cat.