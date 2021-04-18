Osasuna receives this afternoon in El Sadar Elche, after give the bell in La Cerámica and achieve a victory that helped him to rediscover the goal and caress the permanence (follow the game live on AS.com). If last Sunday seemed like a key game for the rojillos, today’s is no less so since Sweep yourself and his men know that a victory before the people of Elche I would leave them with a foot and a half on the top category. Right now the Navarrese have an advantage of eight points over the relegation places, which is precisely marked by their rival. The rojillo coach is clear that the match against the people of Elche Little or nothing it will have to do with him meeting last Sunday.

The Elche arrives in Pamplona with the idea of go all out and they really have no other option. The places of salvation are left to just one point and they cannot miss more options to get out of the positions of the classification in which nobody wants to be.

As almost always, the eleven he will bet on Sweep yourself for this meeting it is unknown. Most likely, in the line that you have been following, perform any change. That of Manu Sánchez instead of the injured Juan Cruz, absent Before his former team, he will be obliged.

The Elche sum month and a half without winning and it looks out to the decisive section from the places of descent. Comes from lose in Huesca and visit Pamplona before the anticipated final on Wednesday against the Real Valladolid. Will only have three days in order to prepare that meeting, with five warnings and the risk of losing an important piece in that crucial duel of Martínez Valero.

But before all that the best thing would be to advance the work against Osasuna. He is not good at El Sadar or the season at home, just today that he meets six months without expiration at home. With Escribá, away from home, only two draws in six away games. The streak must change although the consolation is that of the last seven meetings, five will be at home.

Boy could visit by last time the stadium El Sadar, at the gates of 41 years and ending contract with Elche. Nor has confirmed anything about his future. It will not be Juan Cruz, how good he left in the team during the previous two seasons.