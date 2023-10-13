Marco Antonio is an 11-year-old boy who captivated the family of the late singer Kevin Pedraza with his voice. For this reason, he was invited to sing with the orchestra The Authentic Passion in a concert that will be held on Tuesday, October 31 at the La Reserve country recreation center, located in the town of Bellavista, province of Celendín, in Cajamarca.

The minor was seen on social networks performing the famous song ‘Por un caminito’, which was popularized by the singer Kevin Pedraza.

The teacher of child pointed out that the infant likes to participate in contests of singing that are developed in his school and has always obtained first place. Likewise, she has also represented her university in competitions with various public and private institutions.

“The dream of child It is being a singer and it is a joy that you are fulfilling your dreams and goals. “She is a source of pride for our educational institution and an example for her colleagues,” said the teacher.

What was Kevin’s last song?

Kevin Pedraza interpreted ‘The one who never forgets you’, which was the last artistic composition to which is added ‘Guilty is my destiny.’ Edinson Pedraza stated that they had a media plan to disseminate the recording material nationally. “It was planned to travel to Lime at the end of the month to visit the media and make the topics a national success. We have our audience in different regions, including Piura and La Libertad,” he emphasized, distressed.

Why did they release the driver who caused the death of Kevin Pedraza?

The Judiciary issued a restrictive appearance for Nigler Lizanabecause according to the arguments, there is no report on the technical-criminal inspection nor the technical-police document of the traffic accident.