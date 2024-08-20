The Orrù family had taken over the reins of the club in 1987, saving it from a crisis that had brought it close to default.

Mourning in the world of football, especially the one made of emotions, unforgettable for historic feats, especially for a people, the people of Cagliari. The sad news that hits Sardinian football involves the red and blue club of Cagliari. Football fans will remember the club led by the Orrù brothers.

Today, unfortunately, he passed away Ninnino Orrùformer president of the Cagliari football team. Orrù had led the rossoblù team between 1991 and 1992, after having served as vice president of his brother Tonino, also a historic and unforgettable president of the Cagliari team.

Orrù was a central figure in the epic that took Cagliari from Serie C to Serie A under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri, a coach still esteemed and loved by fans of all football faiths. The entrepreneur from Cagliari had been ill for some time and his condition had already worsened during the month of July.

Ninnino Orrù was a key protagonist of the doubles category jump of Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari, moving from Serie C to Serie A in a cycle of three triumphant seasons. During that period, despite being assistant to his brother Tonino, always present and close to the team, he showed himself to be a devoted and passionate supporter of the team, as well as having great dedication to his role in the management of the club.

He was the last president before the club was sold to Massimo Cellino.

Sardinian football, therefore, mourns the loss of a very important figure for the club and its prestige. Orrù leaves us at the age of 84 years old but the fans will never forget it, especially those of the last generation.

The Orrù family took over the reins of the club in 1987, saving it from a crisis that had brought it close to default, and starting a rebirth that, to date, has happened very few times in the history of Italian football. At the time, on the bench a young Claudio Ranieri trained players of substance. On the pitch, in fact, the heart of the team was the Sardinian midfielder Gianfranco Matteoli, with the fans who dreamed thanks to the signings of Enzo Francescoli and Daniel Fonseca.