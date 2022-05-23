A bad story seems to have happened in the e-sports world, which involved the SMG team and the player Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr.expelled from the Dota 2 roster following the request to be able to spend time away from training to be with his mother hospitalized.

Soon there will be the Dota Pro Circuit Summer Tour 2022, so all participating teams will be undergoing tough training to try and get into the Arlington Major in August. The stroke that hit ninjaboogie’s mother has inevitably changed her plans, unfortunately ended in the worst way. The player expressed himself on Twitter:

Kicked because my mom was on her last days and they assumed it would affect my performance. I already knew for some time that this day will come. Since she had stage 4 cancer. She passed away on monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one. – Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross (@ninjaboogie) May 20, 2022



“kicked out because my mom was in her final days and they thought it would affect my performance. I had known for a long time that this day was coming. Since he had stage 4 cancer. She died on Monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one“.

According to the reconstruction, the team would have decided to remove ninjaboogie without his knowledge, contacting him only after the fact. The reasonable requests of the player were not served, with a very exhaustive comment on the social network.

Announcement on our Dota 2 Squad! We would like to thank @ninjaboogie for his enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication for Team SMG during our time together. Today, we part ways. Thank you Ninjaboogie. Keep Boogieing, even under gunfire 🤍🧡 pic.twitter.com/qrqMfNrBkC – Team SMG (@TeamSMGofficial) May 20, 2022



Speaking at Dot Esports, Ninjaboogie has further had the opportunity to have his say after the official dismissal, which took place without warning.

“What hurts is that they also had the team meeting without me. If I could have listened to their point of view, perhaps I would have made the decision to step down on my own“.

The newspaper has contacted the team to have their version of the facts but this being the case, it is really a bad sports page.

