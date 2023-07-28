Although a season of great movie releases has already passed, as seen in previous weeks with Barbie and oppenheimerit seems that the cinematographic releases of summer are going to culminate in the best way with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant. At least that has been let us know by the specialized press that has already had time to go see it in advance.

Fans of the saga will be happy, given that it has been rated 98% on pages like Rotten Tomatoes. Thus being almost equally outstanding with other productions released this year where it is clearly mentioned Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Here are some comments from film journalists:

london evening: This New York-based cartoon is lively, lawless, doesn’t speak down to teens, looks amazing, boasts an impeccably iconic soundtrack, and introduces us to April O’Neil as we’ve never seen her before. The Wrap: “Mutant Mayhem” is a small victory in the tedious world of intellectual property, one that doesn’t need to mutate into anything else to be accepted. The Digital Fix: Forget Barbenheimer, these are the mutant hybrids we want to hang out with this summer.

Remember that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant the premiere August 10 in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: This movie promises a lot, so it will be one of the must-sees during this summer of 2023. A couple of weeks will be what we must wait to see the turtles in action.