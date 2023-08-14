‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is the new film by Donatello and company, which premiered on August 2. In it, we can once again see the adventures of the most famous turtles on the big screen. The director of this animated feature film is Jeff Rowe, and includes famous actors such as Jackie Chan and Giancarlo Esposito in the voices of the characters.

After its premiere in theaters, many will have been left wanting to see ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’. And it will be possible to see it because the movie of these characters is also available in streaming. The best of all is that it is in Latin Spanish. Here we tell you all the details of this new feature film.

Where to see ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’?

The new film from the most successful franchise is now available on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, days after its premiere on the giant screen. ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ has a duration of 1 hour and 39 minutes, and is based on the iconic feature film that was released in 1990, considered one of the best.

'The ninja turtles. mutant chaos' premiered on August 2 in movie theaters- Photo: Paramount pictures

How to watch ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ on Prime video?

In order for you to see the Donatello and his brothers movie, all you have to do is purchase the Prime Video streaming platform service. The brand, which is part of Amazon, has a single plan available in Peru and it costs 16.90 soles per month.

What is ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ about?

After spending years hiding from the human world, the brothers pretend to be normal through acts of heroism. For this reason, they decide to design a plan to catch a crime syndicate with the help of their friend April O’Neil, but things will not turn out as easy as they thought. An army of mutants would stand before them.

Official Trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem